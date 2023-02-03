...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Attorney generals in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.
All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes.
Nearly 80 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Idaho Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, and the U.S. Senate, including Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, signed the 12-page letter, including 67 men and 10 women.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador signed on to a similar letter earlier this month from 21 other state attorneys general also urging the FDA to reverse its decision, KTVB reported.
The FDA approved the drug for use through 10 weeks of pregnancy in 2000 and deemed it safe to use when taken as directed. The drug blocks the progesterone hormone that is needed to continue a pregnancy. There are several situations in which the FDA does not recommend the drug’s use, including those who have an ectopic pregnancy or bleeding disorders or who take blood-thinning drugs.
