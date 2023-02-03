Abortion Pill

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Attorney generals in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

 Allen G. Breed - staff, AP

All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes.

Nearly 80 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Idaho Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, and the U.S. Senate, including Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, signed the 12-page letter, including 67 men and 10 women.


