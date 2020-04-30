FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a medical mask covers the face of the statue of I.B. Perrine outside the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. A committee helping oversee Idaho's $1.25 billion share of the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package has voted to distribute money to local governments based on population. The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, unanimously approved caps on how much state agencies will receive.