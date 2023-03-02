The Idaho Legislature’s Senate Transportation Committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would create a restricted driver’s license available to all people 16 and older residing in Idaho, regardless of their immigration status, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes.
However, the divided committee took the unusual step of sending Senate Bill 1081 to the Senate floor without a recommendation attached to it. The overwhelming majority of bills that advance out of Idaho legislative committees are sent to the floor with recommendations the bills pass. Otherwise, committees usually kill a bill by voting to hold it.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, sponsored Senate Bill 1081, which would create the new restricted driver’s license anyone 16 or older who resides in Idaho could obtain, regardless of whether they have a Social Security number.
Guthrie has worked on the issue for several years and said the focal point of the bill is providing an opportunity for people to obtain a driver’s license regardless of their immigration status. Guthrie said drivers’ licenses “are a basic necessity” and would give all Idahoans 16 and older the opportunity to drive legally. In the process, Guthrie predicted the new restricted licenses would make the roads safer and reduce costs and risks for all motorists by providing a path for more driver’s to legally drive and obtain insurance.