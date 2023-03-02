PODER Feb 2023

PODER of Idaho’s Estefania Mondragon, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout speak during a press conference about Senate Bill 1081 on Feb. 28, 2023.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Legislature’s Senate Transportation Committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would create a restricted driver’s license available to all people 16 and older residing in Idaho, regardless of their immigration status, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes. 

However, the divided committee took the unusual step of sending Senate Bill 1081 to the Senate floor without a recommendation attached to it. The overwhelming majority of bills that advance out of Idaho legislative committees are sent to the floor with recommendations the bills pass. Otherwise, committees usually kill a bill by voting to hold it. 


Load comments