Thousands of Idaho’s college students might not return to their campuses this fall, writes reporter Devin Bodkin of Idaho Education News. The state’s two- and four-year institutions are prepping to resume in-person classes after summer break, but the coronavirus could stand in their way. “The uncertainty of the coming months … require faculty and staff to be prepared for the possibility of disruption to the fall semester,” Boise State University spokesman Greg Hahn told Idaho Education News.
Idaho’s higher education leaders aren’t alone in their cautious approach. Nearly 800,000 California students won’t likely return to campuses this fall.
With Idaho’s institutions relying on remote learning through the summer, some are more resolute than others in bringing students back this fall. Earlier this month, the College of Idaho announced plans to reopen its campus at the start of the new school year. Others aren’t as sure. You can read Bodkin's full story here at idahoednews.org for a statewide roundup, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.