Showing no parochialism or favoritism, a roomful of business leaders and legislators applauded the presidents of Idaho’s four-year institutions during today's Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce legislative luncheon, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. But the crowd saved its most robust applause for a mention of a statewide tuition freeze.
“It is the right thing to do,” said Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee. “This really came out of the fact that among the four of us there is a genuine commitment to the needs of our students.”
Satterlee shared the stage with Boise State University President Marlene Tromp, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green and Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton, to discuss the future of higher education in Idaho.
The forum — and the 2020 legislative session — comes at a transitional time for higher education in Idaho.
All four presidents are new; Satterlee and Pemberton were hired in 2018 and Tromp and Green were hired in 2019.
The four institutions also face budget cuts — some cuts ordered by Gov. Brad Little, and deeper cuts designed to erase a $14 million shortfall at the U of I.
Meanwhile, the institutions agreed to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition next year. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.