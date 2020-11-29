Recent grant funding awarded to the Idaho State Police’s Forensic Services will allow the agency to examine over 50 cold cases in hopes of finally bringing justice and closure to victims, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The money, which totals more than $750,000, was allocated by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, to help enhance forensic services in Idaho.
Roughly $150,000 of it will go toward helping to solve these crimes using a new technique called forensic molecular genetic genealogy.
Matthew Gamette, director of ISP’s Forensic Services, said an investigative team — comprised of lab technicians, law enforcement and other personnel — determined specific cases that could possibly benefit from this approach, where DNA has been collected from crime scenes but not yet matched to a suspect in existing databases, like the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. The team will work with professional genealogists, who use the molecular biology information in “public opt-in genealogy DNA databases,” such as Ancestry.com, GEDMatch or 23andMe, to narrow in on a suspect.
This technique was recently used in the May arrest of David Dalrymple, a convicted sex offender. He is charged with the rape and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson, who was killed in Canyon County in 1982. Charles Fain, a neighbor of the Johnsons, initially was convicted in the case and given the death penalty in 1983, though he long maintained his innocence. The technique also was used to identify and arrest Brian Leigh Dripps in 2019 for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, for which Christopher Tapp had been wrongfully convicted and spent more than 20 years in prison.
