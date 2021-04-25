When the Boise School District shut down in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began, Melissa Buck’s enrollment at the Vista Montessori School child care center went from 45 children to 12. She normally fields five to 10 inquiries a week for enrollment and quotes a yearlong waitlist for potential children from infants to age 5, but zero calls or emails came in between March and July, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Even now, as COVID-19 case numbers fall in Idaho and more vaccines are administered, enrollment at Vista Montessori is only up to 32 children.
To keep the center running and to avoid decreasing the wages of her staff, Buck and her husband dipped into their personal savings over the course of the year. Once funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program ran out, her business started to receive monthly child care support grants of $5,000 from CARES Act stimulus money, which Buck said was a game changer.
“We’ve been getting those monthly grants, and those have helped tremendously,” she said.
But those grants, and wage enhancement funding that Buck and other child care providers say is crucial to their survival, are still in question. The funding is part of the annual budget for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which continues to hang in the balance in the Legislature.
The Idaho House of Representatives voted the budget down by a vote of 27-42 in early April after questioning nearly $34 million in federal funding from a supplemental stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress in December. Legislators took issue with the 28.8% increase in federal dollars, saying it was a “sizable amount of money” and questioning how many providers would apply for the grants.
The funding would assist with the continuation of $5,000 monthly grants for licensed child care providers and provide wage enhancements for child care center staffers.
Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice Child Care and Preschool centers in Boise and Meridian, said the wage enhancement is particularly important because she can’t keep staff at the current $9 to $10 per hour wage for day care workers. Findl said she has already raised rates in an attempt to keep staff, but she doesn’t want to keep putting that burden on parents.
“I started losing my good staff because they’re going to Amazon, and I cannot compete with that,” Findl said. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.