...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches in mountains above 5000 feet
MSL.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Idaho, and eastern Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. Bevan said in his speech that threats to judges in their homes and online are deterring people from the profession.
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. He asked that legislation be supported that reinforces the independence of the judiciary and prioritizes judges’ safety.
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan highlighted increasing concerns for judges’ safety in this year’s State of the Judiciary address, while calling for judicial pay increases this year.
“These interactions at their homes, at their places of respite and peace, are not just an affront to the rule of law, but also a danger that we ask you to address,” Bevan said Wednesday morning on the Senate floor.
He asked that legislation be supported that reinforces the independence of the judiciary and prioritizes judges’ safety.
Read my full story online here or look for it in tomorrow's print edition of the Idaho Press.