A group of more than 200 people from across Idaho and the Northwest logged online to Facebook and Zoom to honor and recognize the original inhabitants of Idaho through the state’s second Indigenous People’s Day celebration, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Last year, Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation recognizing Indigenous People’s Day on the day traditionally marked as Columbus Day. The designation acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of native communities to Idaho.
Following the proclamation reading last October, Indigenous leaders and activists spoke to a large crowd in the atrium of the state Capitol. Like many events in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, this year’s Indigenous People’s Day was celebrated online, to ensure the safety of its participants and attendees.
The online event featured a performance by the Rose Creek Singers of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, originally called Schitsu’umsh; interviews with a number of young Indigenous leaders across Idaho; a presentation from Lori Edmo of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about the original residents of the Boise Valley; a speech from Idaho Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Paulette Jordan; and interviews with native artists.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown and exacerbated the health disparities between non-Hispanic white people and American Indians and Alaska Natives. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 23 states, American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than three times more likely than non-Hispanic whites to test positive for the virus.
In Idaho, American Indians and Alaska Natives make up 737, or 2.29%, of the state’s 32,200 COVID-19 cases with known ethnicity, according to the Idaho Division of Public Health. Census data estimates American Indians and Alaska Natives make up 1.7% of the state’s population. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.