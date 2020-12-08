Last week marked an all-time high in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Idaho’s long-term care facilities, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare. Sixty-two Idahoans in long-term facilities died in the week following the Thanksgiving holiday, and 655 more contracted the virus.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho’s long-term care facilities, 458, make up almost half of Idaho’s total COVID-19 deaths.
The number of cases in long-term care facilities are increasing at an alarming rate, said Idaho Health Care Association Executive Director Robert Vande Merwe. The last week of September saw an increase of 173 cases in long-term care facilities, compared to 655 new cases the week after Thanksgiving. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in facilities during the last week of September, compared to 62 the week after Thanksgiving. The surge is attributed to the increase of cases in the community as a whole.
