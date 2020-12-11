Idaho’s state Board of Health & Welfare unanimously cleared the way Friday for the state to activate crisis standards of care — rationing of care from hospitals and other health care providers — if the state or any of its regions exhausts resources needed to care for COVID-19 patients.
“From all the data I’m reviewing and seeing, I think we’re pretty close to the crisis standards of care needing to be implemented,” said board Vice Chairman Jim Giuffre, “so the timing … (is) absolutely critical.”
The board approved a temporary rule laying out the process for activating the standards; the rule takes effect immediately. It sets up an advisory committee to the director of the Department of Health & Welfare that would be convened, but in emergency situations, the director could activate the crisis standards without first consulting the committee, and convene the committee later to review the decision.
The temporary rule expires at the end of the upcoming regular legislative session. At the same time, the department is developing a proposed permanent rule that would replace it at that point; that rule would then go to the Legislature for review in its 2022 session.
Activating crisis standards means “giving notice to the public that health care has reached essentially this crisis point, and the typical care that you’re used to receiving in a health care setting has to change,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state public health administrator.
That might mean providing life-saving treatment only to those most likely to survive.
