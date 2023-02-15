Idaho parents could soon be their own child’s official driving instructor behind House Bill 133 (HB133) sponsored by Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, KTVB reporter Andrew Baertlein writes.
The bill amends current Idaho law already outlining the process for student drivers to acquire their driver’s license. Under this proposed law change, student drivers “may receive driver’s training instruction from a qualifying parent or legal guardian.”
Qualifying parents must be at least 21 years old without any license suspension in the last two years. The current law — House Bill 86 (HB86) — allows other family members 21 years and older to qualify as an instructor.
Mendive asked House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, to return HB86 to committee for amendments. The bill’s new language — officially called HB133 — removes other family members from qualification.
All student drivers taught by parents would still have to log at least 50 hours of supervised driving, including 10 at night, and pass all state assessment requirements for a license.
The bill intends to ease the burden of rural Idaho families that do not live near a driving school, according to the bill’s Statement of Purpose; however, the bill’s language applies to all Idahoans.
