Transit (copy)

Traffic rolls along Front Street in downtown Boise, Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho parents could soon be their own child’s official driving instructor behind House Bill 133 (HB133) sponsored by Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, KTVB reporter Andrew Baertlein writes.

The bill amends current Idaho law already outlining the process for student drivers to acquire their driver’s license. Under this proposed law change, student drivers “may receive driver’s training instruction from a qualifying parent or legal guardian.”


