The nation arrived at this goal two months ago, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. “More Than Half Of U.S. Adults Have Gotten At Least One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose,” read an April 19 headline from National Public Radio. But in Idaho, where a sluggish vaccination campaign has had slow success in rural areas with sparse vaccine access and where a high proportion of people are reluctant to get the vaccine, officials are just now celebrating the milestone. Meanwhile, vaccination rates are plummeting and stockpiles continue to grow.
“While we likely will not meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, we do continue to make gains in our vaccination rates, which is an important piece to stay head of variant strains,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday during a news conference.
Numbers released Tuesday said 50.2% of Idahoans age 18 and up were at least partially vaccinated. About 46% of all Idaho adults have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single Johnson & Johnson shot.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which says 52.1% of Idaho adults are partially vaccinated, says the Gem State has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story online here, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.