Barring an unexpected last-second meltdown, the state of Idaho likely ended its budget year Wednesday with a record surplus in excess of $800 million, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. State officials won’t know for sure for a few days, but Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams said that as of Friday, revenue sources were tracking ahead of projections again for June.
“If we hit the June numbers, the actual surplus will be $809 million,” Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Friday. “It would be the largest surplus in state history.”
