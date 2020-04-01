Here's a news item from the Associated Press:
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.
Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff's Office, said calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in central Idaho region. The county is sparsely populated, with roughly 4,300 residents.
“It's wonderful — we got a lot of calls, but no damage and no injuries,” she said Wednesday morning.
At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.
More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the USGS. The temblor was centered 73 miles (118 kilometers) northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley.
The USGS aftershock forecast predicts residents are likely to feel aftershocks for the next week or so, but the chance of one reaching magnitude 6 or higher is only estimated at about 2%.