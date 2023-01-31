Representatives from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office plan to file a new brief in the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the state over its abortion bans now that a new attorney general has taken office and the Idaho Supreme Court has upheld the laws, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes.

Deputy Attorney General Steven L. Olsen asked the court not to issue a decision on the request to reconsider the ruling until the state can file its new brief. Olsen wrote that the Idaho Supreme Court’s opinion in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit contained determinations of law that are of “significant import” to the case.


