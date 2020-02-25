The Idaho Office of Attorney General voiced concerns Tuesday about the constitutionality of a bill barring transgender girls or women from competing in school women’s sports, while also allowing any female school athlete’s gender to be challenged, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. After Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, requested the office analyze HB 500 as it is currently written, the office’s assistant chief deputy, Brian Kane, responded with an opinion Tuesday detailing the office’s legal concerns.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, passed the House State Affairs Committee last week with a "do pass" recommendation after two days of emotional testimony. Ehardt did not immediately return a call from the Idaho Press seeking comment on the office's concerns.
Kane’s concerns about the bill were both constitutional and practical. For instance, Kane wrote it is questionable if transgender women and girls would have the opportunity to partake in school sports in any other meaningful way if the bill became law. If they didn’t have that opportunity, the law could violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Kane also cited relevant case law, which states the law might be unconstitutional because it’s not addressing an actual problem.
“In order to defend the draft legislation from an Equal Protection challenge, the State would need to provide convincing evidence that transgender female athletes displace non-transgender female athletes ‘to a substantial extent,’” Kane wrote. “That evidence would need to overcome courts’ disapproval of ‘archaic and overbroad generalizations’ about the abilities of transgender and non-transgender females.”
you can read the full legal opinion here.