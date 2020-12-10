Here's an article from the Associated Press:
By Keith Ridler
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's attorney general on Thursday said he’s declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost.
Republican Lawrence Wasden in a statement said the decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. UPDATE: Late Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced that he'll join the lawsuit and file an amicus brief, without Wasden, saying he's joining an Idaho Republican Party effort. Hours, earlier, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had announced that she'd join Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and other GOP lawmakers from Idaho, Alaska and Arizona in filing an amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit.
“As attorney general, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor,” Wasden wrote. "Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.”
Little, in a news release late Thursday afternoon, said, "Idaho's elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states. Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens need the confidence that their vote counts.”
McGeachin, in her news release, said, "I greatly appreciate the hard work of Idaho Rep. Heather Scott in spearheading this effort and the diligent efforts undertaken by Richard Seamon, The MacPherson Group, and Boyles Law to make this amicus brief possible."
Scott said, "As Idaho legislators, we stand unified in sending a strong message across the country that we believe it's critical to stand up and protect our republic and its electoral system and to ensure that short sighted corruption is not allowed to determine long term consequences aimed at destroying our United States."
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Legal experts dismiss the challenge as frivolous.
On Wednesday, 17 Republican-led states threw support behind Paxton’s lawsuit that rehashes numerous disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal voting.
Both Idaho Republican U.S. Reps Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher were among 106 Republican House members who Thursday signed on to a legal brief supporting Paxton’s effort.
“As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision,” Wasden wrote. “But my responsibility is to the state of Idaho and the rule of law.”
The Texas lawsuit demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes from the four states be invalidated. That’s enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.
Legal experts dismissed Paxton’s filing as the latest and perhaps longest legal shot since Election Day, and officials in the four states sharply criticized Paxton.