Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney late Tuesday filed an emergency application for a stay to the U.S. Supreme Court, aimed at halting Reclaim Idaho's online signature drive for a school funding initiative that kicked off Monday pursuant to a federal court order. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Little and Denney, who previously failed to convince either the U.S. District Court in Idaho or the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to stay the order, told the nation’s highest court that the judge’s order would “seize control of Idaho’s initiative process and delegate the vast majority of the Idaho Legislature’s, Secretary of State’s and county clerk’s constitutional and statutory authorities and duties to the very private entities invested in getting their initiative petition on the ballot.” They also argued that the high court should take up the matter to resolve a difference between circuits.
The 9th Circuit has scheduled oral arguments on the state’s appeal of the federal court order for early August.
“We are resolute in our plans to appeal the district court’s decision,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement Wednesday. “We requested the U.S. Supreme Court stay the decision. We will continue our efforts to preserve the integrity of Idaho’s duly enacted laws and to prevent the disruption to our upcoming elections that the district court decision will cause.”
Reclaim Idaho, the same group that successfully pushed the voter initiative to expand Medicaid in Idaho in 2018, is now pressing a school-funding initiative, aimed at increasing income tax rates on corporations and the wealthy to generate $170 million a year for public schools, reducing the need for local supplemental property tax levies. It’s the exact opposite of what Idaho lawmakers have been doing in recent years; they’ve been gradually lowering both the individual and corporate income tax rates, saying the moves provide tax relief and make Idaho more competitive, as more and more Idaho school districts have begun relying on frequent, voter-approved supplemental levies to fund basic school operations, from teachers to textbooks.
Idaho schools are now facing budget cuts for the coming school year, with Little proposing 5% cuts to accommodate anticipated shortfalls due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s economy.
“It’s unfortunate that the governor is determined to block this initiative, especially considering that our schools are now facing deep budget cuts,” said Luke Mayville, founder of Reclaim Idaho. “But we are confident that the Supreme Court will uphold our constitutional right to petition our government, and in the meantime, we’re moving full speed ahead with our drive to collect 30,000 electronic signatures.”
As of mid-day Wednesday, the drive already had collected nearly 5,000 additional signatures, Mayville said.