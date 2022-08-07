On Thursday, 27 conservation groups filed a petition calling for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho and Montana from receiving millions in federal conservation funding over anti-wolf legislation the states enacted in 2021, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
The funding in question is provided through the Pittman-Robertson Act, which is distributed to the states by the Secretary of the Interior to support conservation projects. The Secretary of the Interior is also capable of disqualifying states for the funding should they pass legislation that contradicts the Pittman-Robertson Act’s conservation intentions.
“Montana and Idaho have relied on anti-wolf rhetoric to pass aggressive laws permitting the widespread slaughter of wolves with zero basis in ethics or science,” said Andrea Zaccardi, carnivore conservation legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These new laws run completely contrary to conservation goals, and they should disqualify both states from receiving federal funding.”
Idaho’s law allows the state to hire private contractors to hunt and kill wolves. Hunters can kill an unlimited number of wolves as long as they buy tags for each one, and trapping is permitted year-round on private land in Idaho.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.