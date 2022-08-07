Wolves Idaho

This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

On Thursday, 27 conservation groups filed a petition calling for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho and Montana from receiving millions in federal conservation funding over anti-wolf legislation the states enacted in 2021, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.

The funding in question is provided through the Pittman-Robertson Act, which is distributed to the states by the Secretary of the Interior to support conservation projects. The Secretary of the Interior is also capable of disqualifying states for the funding should they pass legislation that contradicts the Pittman-Robertson Act’s conservation intentions.

