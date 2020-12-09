Boise’s human rights memorial was vandalized with Nazi symbolism Wednesday morning, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post from the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, someone recently placed stickers depicting swastikas in multiple places on the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial. The stickers read “we are everywhere.”
“I fear for what is happening to our community,” the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights wrote in the post.
“The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values,” according to a subsequent post from the center. “One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.”
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up tomorrow's Idaho Press.