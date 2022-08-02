Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued this statement in response to the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the state over abortion law:

“It’s unfortunate that, instead of sitting down with the State of Idaho to discuss the interplay between its abortion laws and EMTALA, the U.S. Department of Justice has chosen to file a politically motivated lawsuit. Since the Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in June, the Department has had nearly six weeks to discuss with Idaho its abortion laws and their reconciliation with EMTALA.

