Republican leaders in the Idaho Legislature this year accused the state of unlawfully keeping vaccination records and said the records should be destroyed, But a response from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office told them they were wrong, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. House and Senate Republican leaders on April 9 sent a letter to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden that claimed the state’s Immunization Reminder Information System wasn’t allowed to keep records of vaccines received by adults.
They said Idaho laws and regulations allowed IRIS only to keep records on childhood vaccines administered to children, and that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare should destroy records of adult immunizations -- including COVID-19 vaccines.
“As part of our due diligence, several members of the Legislature requested any of their own personal records that may have been reported to IRIS in an attempt to trace the reporting of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said the letter, signed by Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, House Speaker Scott Bedke and several other GOP legislative leaders. “These requests resulted in multiple reports listing adult vaccination records for multiple different vaccines over multiple years.”
The IRIS system is similar to those used by other states. It helps health care providers remind people when they, or their children, are due for vaccines. Child care providers can access it to verify a child’s vaccine status. It also maintains a record so that, for example, a patient with a short memory doesn’t get a tetanus booster shot every year.
The state also has used aggregate data from IRIS to track vaccine trends during the pandemic.
The records are stored securely and made accessible only to health care providers, child care providers and schools. Individual patients also can request their own records, or opt to have their records excluded from IRIS.
