In response to a request from the governor’s office, the Idaho Attorney General has issued a 16-page legal analysis concluding that, while it is a “close question,” a court could agree with Gov. Brad Little’s interpretation of the Idaho constitutional provision that describes when the lieutenant governor serves as acting governor. Little, since July, has followed the constitutional interpretation that a brief absence of the governor from the state that doesn’t hinder his ability to perform official duties wouldn’t trigger the shift. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has stuck to the more literal interpretation of the Constitution, contending that whenever the governor leaves the state’s borders, even for mere minutes, she’s in charge.
The Idaho Constitution, in Article IV, Section 12, says: “LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR TO ACT AS GOVERNOR. In case of the failure to qualify, the impeachment, or conviction of treason, felony, or other infamous crime of the governor, or his death, removal from office, resignation, absence from the state, or inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the powers, duties and emoluments of the office for the residue of the term, or until the disability shall cease, shall devolve upon the lieutenant governor.”
McGeachin sent out this tweet just before noon today:
"The Lt. Governor does not need Little’s authorization to act as Governor in his absence, she has full authority to do so under the state’s Constitution." #idpol https://t.co/2XXr70VKfX— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 7, 2021
She links to a right-wing website where an article by commentator Daniel Bobinski concludes her constitutional interpretation is the correct one.
According to the Idaho Attorney General’s office analysis, states are split on how they’ve interpreted similar language in their state constitutions, without about half interpreting “absence from the state” on the part of the governor to mean physical absence, and the other half interpreting it to mean “effective absence.” Effective absence would mean the governor is unable to perform the duties of office. The AG’s opinion notes that the Idaho Constitution was written in 1889. “Given the realities of travel and communication technologies in 1889, when the governor was absent from the state in 1889, the convention delegates could reasonably have understood that the governor was simply unable to fulfill his duties in the same way as when he was present in the state,” the analysis states.
“It seems likely that a reviewing court would find the phrase ‘absence from the state’ ambiguous,” Chief Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Kane concluded in the analysis, which also reviews comments at the state’s Constitutional Convention; other provisions of the Constitution and state law; and court cases in numerous other states. The 16-page analysis is posted here in full.