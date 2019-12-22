The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho in the upcoming legislative session plans to back a bill that would delay employers’ questions about a potential employee’s criminal history until later in the hiring process, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The goal of the Fair Chance Employment Act, said Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who told the Idaho Press on Friday she plans to sponsor it, is to give people with a criminal history a chance to present themselves and their skill sets to employers before being automatically written off simply because of a prior conviction.
“Everybody should have another chance,” she said. “I really believe that.”
The announcement of the ACLU of Idaho’s plans to back the legislation comes alongside the unveiling of its Blueprint for Smart Justice. Over the last two years, the ACLU’s national office partnered with the Urban Institute, a D.C.-based think tank, to analyze the changes necessary to cut each state’s prison population in half. The ACLU then published reports of its findings in each state. The ACLU of Idaho plans to launch its campaign Jan. 7, a day after the legislative session starts, and give copies of its report to lawmakers.
After looking at Idaho’s data, said Ruby Mendez, legislative advocacy fellow for the ACLU of Idaho, the organization decided the Fair Chance Employment Act would be a good first step to take to reduce the state’s prison population.
“We feel that this can be a bipartisan issue folks can really get on board with,” Mendez said Friday. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.