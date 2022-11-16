...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Idaho Access Project President Dianna Willis, pictured here hiking in Idaho with her service dog, Teegan, said the nonprofit hopes to find solutions to challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate.
It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
Their mission, according to the nonprofit’s website, is simple: work to eliminate physical, attitudinal and policy barriers to ensure people with disabilities can live, work and play in Idaho neighborhoods and communities.
“We got together and talked about wanting to form a nonprofit that approached access and disability justice in a different way than what we had experienced before,” said Dianna Willis, president of the project. “We wanted an organization that really focused on those micro challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate, or to go to work, or to enjoy life in Boise and in Idaho.”
They’re willing to take on projects like asking Treasure Valley recreation officials to move boulders meant to block vehicles from hiking trails just a bit farther apart so a person in a wheelchair can still get through.
They’re urging housing developers to incorporate visitability into their subdivisions so that residents with disabilities can visit their neighbors. That design principle promotes features in new homes that include at least one zero-threshold entrance (think no stairs), doors that are at least 32 inches wide, and a bathroom that a wheelchair can access on the first floor.
They’re also encouraging businesses to think about the economic benefits of outfitting their shops and restaurants with accessible ramps, bathrooms and doorways so all Idahoans can spend their money where and when they want.
“Oftentimes, a business owner or a government official will first interface with someone with a disability in a lawsuit, in a courtroom,” said Idaho Access Project Secretary Erik Kingston. “It’s usually somebody filing a lawsuit against them or filing a complaint. And in this case, what we’re saying is, let’s have a conversation and make this a comfortable way to ask questions and learn about a different approach to design, some different programs and some different ways to think about a built environment and gaining access to the outdoors.”
Their hope is to continue building relationships with people in all levels of government to ensure Idahoans with disabilities can transverse our state as anyone else would.