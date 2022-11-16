Dianna-and-Teegan-hiking_blue-sky_hidden-springs-e1668468977172.jpeg

Idaho Access Project President Dianna Willis, pictured here hiking in Idaho with her service dog, Teegan, said the nonprofit hopes to find solutions to challenges that people with disabilities face every day just to get out and to recreate.

 Courtesy of Erik Kingston

It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.

Their mission, according to the nonprofit’s website, is simple: work to eliminate physical, attitudinal and policy barriers to ensure people with disabilities can live, work and play in Idaho neighborhoods and communities.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments