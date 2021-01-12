Gov. Brad Little announced today that not only is he accepting his Coronavirus Advisory Committee’s Friday recommendation to move Idahoans 65 and older up in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, he’s moving up the whole process, clearing the way for school teachers, first responders and other front-line essential workers to begin getting their vaccines right away. “We plan to accelerate the pace, while assuring a sustainable cadence of vaccine moving forward,” Little said in a live-streamed address to the state. “As of this morning, we have 247 enrolled providers that can administer vaccine across Idaho. We will be communicating with these hundreds of hospitals, pharmacies and local public health districts and the other providers in the coming days about our new plans.”
He also announced that the state will make available tens of millions in assistance to providers to get the vaccine out and administered to Idahoans. “To our providers administering the vaccine, I want to assure you that there are ample resources available to you,” he said.
Idaho has been allowing only its top-priority group, health care providers and nursing home residents, to be vaccinated until now. The next group wasn’t set to start until February.
As explained by Idaho Health & Welfare officials in a media call after the governor’s announcement, that next group – which now includes all Idahoans age 65 and older along with front-line essential workers and comes to a total of 500,000 people – is being broken into three waves. The first wave within it, consisting of first responders, K-12 school teachers and staff, child care providers, early-childhood teachers, and prison staff, can start getting shots right away. Those 65 and older can start in February. All remaining front-line essential workers will make up the third wave, which also will start in February.
The move comes as federal officials have announced they are releasing all manufactured doses of vaccines for COVID-19, rather than holding back half for second doses as they did previously. “We’ve got a lot of pivoting and planning to do for the next few days and weeks,” said Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho immunization program. “There still is a little bit of ramp-up time.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state is facing a “delicate dance” between supply, demand and capacity, and will continue balancing all those factors. That may mean some unevenness geographically. H&W Deputy Director Elke Shaw-Tulloch said so far, eastern Idaho is the only region where demand has proven less than expected for the vaccines, prompting some providers to move ahead to the next priority group for shots.
The officials also said a new online registration tool will debut next week to allow Idahoans to register to be matched to a provider for when it’s their turn for a shot, but it won’t be required. “We remain committed to a vaccine rollout that is safe and as quick as possible,” Jeppesen said. “It’s anticipated that people will be able to go to their normal locations, such as their employer, public health district, physician’s office or pharmacy.”
Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel will have a full story in tomorrow's Idaho Press; I'll post a link here when it's out.