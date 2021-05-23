When Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced she was running for governor Wednesday using the hashtag #IAmIdaho on a campaign sign attached to her podium, Idahoans took to social media decrying what some say is a misrepresentation of Idaho values, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls, made national headlines last year over an appearance in an Idaho Freedom Foundation video in which she held a Bible in one hand and a gun in another to signal her opposition to any coronavirus-related restrictions.
She has aligned herself with members of militia groups and strongly advocates for gun rights and “traditional marriage.” She announced last month a task force to examine what she called indoctrination in Idaho’s public schools. In her press release announcing the task force she said it would seek evidence of “problematic teachings on social justice, critical race theory, socialism, communism, or Marxism …”
In an email to the Idaho Press, a campaign statement read, “The hashtag #IAmIdaho was used in conjunction with Wednesday’s rallies to reference Janice’s commitment to restoring the voice of the forgotten man and woman and challenging a rigged system. Idahoans are tired of being ignored, shut out of the process, declared non-essential, and discriminated against by the state.”
But when McGeachin announced her gubernatorial campaign, reaction was swift, especially on Twitter where a number of users co-opted the #IAmIdaho hashtag.
