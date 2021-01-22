Shortly before the governor's address to the state today on the COVID-19 emergency, Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, distributed a statement strongly agreeing with the governor's position, headed, "Carefully Consider Consequences of Eliminating Emergency Declarations." Here is LaBeau's full statement:
"One of the great things about a Legislative process is the public input into drafting laws. Through that process constituents, businesses and even elected officials learn of the ramifications and complexities of our society. The last two weeks of the Idaho Legislature have been very instructive. As legislators debate ending the statewide emergency order, we laud the Governor in his efforts to differentiate how health orders, which are largely a local decision, are different from a statewide emergency.
What we have learned that many did not know previously is the difference between a 'health order' and an 'emergency order.' One is largely restrictive in which citizens feel the impacts of its weight. A health order during a pandemic is one that dictates how many people can gather, or what businesses can be open, or even when children can attend schools and their parents have access to watching their extracurricular activities.
An emergency order is the one that gives Idaho access to resources we are not capable of producing ourselves. In this pandemic it means allowing Idahoans access to life-saving vaccines. It gives our National Guard the resources it needs to help communities in this time of need. It unlocks resources to help thousands of businesses to get back on their feet.
We in Idaho are an independent bunch. But central to many communities are the opportunities to gather in important places like the community church, or even the high school football field or basketball court on a weekend evening. It is fundamental to our culture, regardless of whether you live in Sandpoint or Soda Springs.
It is the health order that has created a constraint on the normality of our lives. The emergency order is the pathway to getting that normalcy back. We have all felt the devastation of this pandemic. Some have lost their lives. We have done what we can to rebuild ourselves. But without a vaccine and the emergency order that allows for it, we will not recover. In fact, we would be the ONLY state in the Union with no emergency order, and no pathway back to normalcy.
We at IACI are as tired as anyone of the weight of this pandemic. The virus is the enemy of our way of life. But we can beat it, and will beat it, if we make the right choices. Our members employ hundreds of thousands of Idahoans, thousands of whom have become sick, and tragically some of whom have died. We encourage everyone to do their part to become vaccinated when it is their turn. We will not get that turn, though, without the emergency order. We encourage our elected leaders to continue to work through the process of understanding the ramifications on their communities of the health order versus the emergency order.
We are strongly supportive of the Governor through his discussions with the Legislature that have led to modifications in the guidance given to locals through the health order. These now give parents the opportunity to experience the cherished moments of participating in their kids’ activities. However, the goal is still the same. Ensuring capacity in our community hospitals is still the key to ending the pandemic. We are nearly there. Over 52,000 Idahoans have already been vaccinated. Let’s not cut off our chance to finish off this virus. Let’s keep working together to keep our National Guard doing its job in this crisis and continue to get Idahoans back to work."