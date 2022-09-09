Pride flag sign CapSun

Boise Pride signs are displayed in front of Cecil D. Andrus Park in preparation for the Boise Pride Festival that runs Sept. 9-11, 2022.

 CLARK CORBIN/Idaho Capital Sun

Alex LaBeau, the president of one of the state’s largest business lobbying groups, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, told the Idaho Capital Sun he found state GOP Chair Dorothy Moon's advocacy against this weekend's Boise Pride Festival on grounds of "sexualizing" children inconsistent with her past statements and actions.

LaBeau noted that Moon voiced support for convicted rapist and former Idaho legislator Aaron von Ehlinger, and has yet to condemn her former Republican colleague for raping a teenage legislative intern.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

