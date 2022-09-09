Alex LaBeau, the president of one of the state’s largest business lobbying groups, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, told the Idaho Capital Sun he found state GOP Chair Dorothy Moon's advocacy against this weekend's Boise Pride Festival on grounds of "sexualizing" children inconsistent with her past statements and actions.
LaBeau noted that Moon voiced support for convicted rapist and former Idaho legislator Aaron von Ehlinger, and has yet to condemn her former Republican colleague for raping a teenage legislative intern.
LaBeau said Moon does not have the “moral compass” to make a statement about sexualizing children after she supported von Ehlinger, report Idaho Capital Sun reporters Clark Corbin and Audrey Dutton.
“For Dorothy (Moon) to come out and have any sort of say in this — obviously this is coming from a woman who blamed a rape victim and said it’s OK for legislators to sleep with a teenage intern,” LaBeau told the Sun. Von Ehlinger was 38 at the time of the crime; the intern was 19.
During an April 28 meeting of the House Ethics and Policy Committee in 2021, Moon was asked whether she thought it would be appropriate for an elected representative to have a sexual relationship with an unpaid 19-year-old intern.
“I am saying if you are a consenting adult, and they are both consenting adults, I guess it’s nobody’s business,” Moon said at the time.
The victim in the von Ehlinger case testified repeatedly that she did not consent to sexual contact with von Ehlinger.
IACI is one of the largest business lobbying groups in Idaho and represents more than 300 employers, including some sponsors of Boise Pride Festival.
LaBeau said he wished that there was more information shared proactively about some of the events scheduled to take place during Boise Pride Festival. LaBeau said the drag kids event, which has now been pulled from this weekend's lineup and postponed to a later date due to safety concerns, is designed for youth who are struggling with their identities and want a safe place to express their identity. LaBeau said each of the participants has the support of their parents, and the overall event is designed to provide a safe space and reduce teen suicide rates.
“I would like to see everybody take a deep breath, perhaps, for Dorothy (Moon) to go over and have a conversation with the Pride people and talk about what the event is to reduce the hate,” LaBeau said. “That is the very thing that all Idaho companies and all of our members want to do is be a welcoming state. But to sit there and fan the flames in the way that she is is not acceptable, and I challenge her to go have that conversation.”