Travis Smith thought his allergies were acting up during a screening of a Lord of the Rings movie in July 2020. He had COVID-19.
Travis Smith loaded up Facebook to write an anniversary post, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. “One year ago today, my life changed,” he wrote July 25. “This was the last picture I took before I contracted COVID. I didn’t know I had worked my last shift for 2 months. I was exposed at work and had no idea.”
Smith had just entered his 30s when he caught the coronavirus, along with a couple of his coworkers at an Idaho Falls bank. The symptoms began while he was in a movie theater with his wife.
A year later, Smith is working a different job. He has lingering signs of the toll COVID-19 took on his heart, his lungs and his body. And in his free time, he runs a Facebook group for Idahoans who have a post-COVID viral syndrome, also known as “long COVID.”
The Idaho COVID Long Haulers group has nearly 1,000 members, Dutton reports. Many of them, infected early in the pandemic or during the 2020 summer surge, are now reaching the one-year mark.
They likely are just a fraction of the Idahoans who “recovered” from COVID-19 but have persistent health problems — from ongoing shortness of breath to more mysterious manifestations of a syndrome that health care providers still struggle to understand. You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.