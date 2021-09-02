We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Michael Leffler, 67, has been making hats since 1967. His booth the Hatterdashery was popular at the 2018 Hyde Park Street Fair.
The 2021 Hyde Park Street Fair has been canceled due to surging COVID-19 and overwhelmed hospitals, the North End Neighborhood Association announced Thursday. The popular music, arts and crafts festival in Boise’s North End has been an annual fixture for more than 40 years, but this year marks the second straight year the pandemic has forced its cancellation; it had been set to run Sept. 17-19.
“We had been greatly anticipating the return of the fair in 2021, however, we feel that given the rapidly increasing spread of COVID-19 in Boise, it is not possible to hold the Hyde Park Street Fair in 2021,” the association announced on its fair website.
“We do not feel it is within the values of the NENA organization to proceed with an event that could jeopardize the safety of the vendors, attendees, performers or volunteers,” the announcement said. “As a community, we value our health care workers and we want to respect them by not contributing to the burdens they currently labor under. As neighbors, we want to ensure that our event does not contribute to the reduction in hospital beds.”
The association said it explored various options, including mandating masks. “Unfortunately, none of the options to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and hold a safe event were physically or financially within the fair’s ability,” it concluded. “NENA has closely watched the progress of the COVID-19 variant in Boise, and the trends are going the wrong way.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.