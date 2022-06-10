The nomination of Joshua Hurwit to be Idaho’s next U.S. Attorney for Idaho cleared the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday on a voice vote, advancing favorably to the full Senate for confirmation.
“I think Josh had pretty solid bipartisan support,” said Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who has known Hurwit since before she ran for office; the two are fellow Harvard Law grads. “He has very strong credibility with law enforcement and really across the board.”
Hurwit has been an assistant U.S Attorney in Idaho since 2012, and headed the prosecution of the Aryan Knights white supremacist prison gang in Idaho, among an array of other cases. The gang’s leader was sentenced to life in federal prison in 2021, and numerous other gang members were convicted on federal charges.
“I have never heard a bad word said of Josh Hurwit,” Rubel said. “I’m very excited. Now I just have to hope there’s some sign of life on the district court. I haven’t heard a peep.” No nominee has yet been named for Idaho’s U.S. District Court judge vacancy; Senior U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill took senior status last August.
Hurwit worked at three law firms before joining the U.S. Attorney’s office in 2012; he holds a law degree from Harvard and a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.
“He’s incredibly diligent, incredibly fair-minded, very, very smart,” Rubel said. “He has gained the respect of all who have worked with him.”
Hurwit told the Idaho Press he had “no comment other than I’m grateful for the committee’s consideration and looking forward to the rest of the confirmation process.”