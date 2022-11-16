...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit.
U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwith is joining the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to convene a "United Against Hate" meeting on Thursday at the Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley in North Idaho.
"In my view, this initiative is particularly timely for Idaho, as we have experienced a series of troubling hate incidents throughout the state in the past several years," Hurwit said in a press release. "As Attorney General Garland has said, this is a moment for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combatting unlawful hate."
United Against Hate is a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice aimed at improving efforts to combat hate crimes and hate incidents through relationship-building at the local level, including partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders and residents.
The event will run from 1-4 p.m.
Said Hurwit, "I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to unite our community in standing up to unlawful hate. And I am deeply honored to partner with our co-sponsors to prioritize this critical mission."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.