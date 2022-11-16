Hoadley briefing 2

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit.

U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwith is joining the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to convene a "United Against Hate" meeting on Thursday at the Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley in North Idaho.

The event is free and open to the public


