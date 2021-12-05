A few hundred people gathered at two separate events on the Boise State University campus on Saturday morning in response to sexist comments made by BSU professor Scott Yenor.
In one event, Idaho lawmakers encouraged women in fields such as law, medicine and engineering — all of which Yenor said women should be kept out of, among others — to gather at the B sculpture on University Way. Others were also welcomed.
"There's a place for them in this community, and we want them to know that," state Rep. Brooke Green said.
On the other side of the administration building, a student-led protest featured current and former students who called for actions such as revoking Yenor's tenure, boycotting his courses, and firing Yenor.
The professor has stood by his statements, repeating in a Nov. 30 video posted to Twitter that today's "independent" women are unnecessarily "angry," "meddlesome" and "quarrelsome." You can see our full report, with photos, at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.