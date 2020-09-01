A group of West Ada School District parents who say they are unhappy with the decision to start the school year with remote learning protested outside of the district headquarters in Meridian Monday morning, our news partner KTVB reports. Several hundred people gathered starting at 7 a.m. outside the district office on East Central Drive. The group says they want the school board to change its decision to start school online on Sept. 8, and give parents the option to send their children back to in-person classes instead.
Protesters held signs with slogans including “In School Is Cool,” “Let Parents Decide,” and “Open Schools.” Members of the Eagle High School football team also attended, carrying “Let Us Play” signs. There was virtually no social distancing among members of the crowd. Some protesters wore masks; many did not.
Meanwhile, the Central District Health department again placed Ada County in the red “Category 3” for coronavirus transmission, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. According to this weekly report, Ada County is still experiencing substantial coronavirus spread — and as a result, CDH recommends online instruction for West Ada, Boise and Kuna schools.
The weekly report is especially significant for West Ada, the state’s largest district. West Ada will begin classes online on Sept. 8, for at least the first week of the school year. West Ada trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the fall reopening plan is again on the board’s agenda.
