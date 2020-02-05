Roughly 200 2nd Amendment supporters, some openly carrying long guns, filled the halls of the lower level of the Capitol this morning, outside committee hearing rooms, apparently rallying in support of Rep. Christy Zito's "constitutional carry" bill to let non-Idaho residents carry concealed handguns within Idaho city limits. Her bill isn't up for a hearing today. Some of the ralliers told me they got a notice two weeks ago about an "emergency 2nd Amendment rally," so they came.
Zito said, "It's not on the agenda. They're just here to show support for the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms, and the Constitution in all its glory. ... I am just amazed." She shook hands with supporters in the hallway, and as some commented, "what a turnout!," the crowd moved slowly from the hallway outside House committee hearing rooms to the Senate side.
One rallier carried a sign saying, "Support HB 394, and similar bills." HB 394, Zito's bill, has been introduced and is pending in the House State Affairs Committee.