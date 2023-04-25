The clouds parted and the sun broke through Monday morning just as the undulating, off-white mass approached the crowd along Highway 55.

Wilder sheep rancher Frank Shirts escorted around 2,600 ewes and lambs in the annual journey across the highway into the foothills in search of green grazing grounds. The flock of sheep filtered from the hillside onto Brookside Lane, picking up speed as they crossed the highway, then dipped onto the Ada County Bike Park trails.


