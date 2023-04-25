The clouds parted and the sun broke through Monday morning just as the undulating, off-white mass approached the crowd along Highway 55.
Wilder sheep rancher Frank Shirts escorted around 2,600 ewes and lambs in the annual journey across the highway into the foothills in search of green grazing grounds. The flock of sheep filtered from the hillside onto Brookside Lane, picking up speed as they crossed the highway, then dipped onto the Ada County Bike Park trails.
Dry Creek Ranch resident Julie McClellan said she first saw the crossing last year and had been eagerly awaiting its return. She even joined one of the Facebook groups for her neighborhood, which is located nearby, so she wouldn't miss notice for the event.
"All year long, I have been waiting for this to come back. ... It was just so delightful,” McClellan said. “The kids absolutely love it.”
As the sheep spend the next several days moving around the Ada County Landfill, the Corrals Trail, Hulls Gulch and Table Rock areas, the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission advises trail users to respectfully share the space. An important part of this is to remember to leash dogs around the sheep, spokesperson Steve Stuebner said. If dogs are unleashed, the flock’s Great Pyrenees guard dogs could see them as a threat and confront them.
Read my full story online here or find it on page 1 of today's paper.