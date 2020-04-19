Hundreds gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, the AP reports. Little announced Wednesday that the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, although he lightened some restrictions so nonessential businesses could begin providing curbside service.
Still, the news was met with derision by some members of the far-right in Idaho, and some libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine organizations began directing members to defy the order.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian think tank and lobbying group, emblazoned its social media feeds with “Disobey Idaho” graphics and announced that it would host Friday’s rally along with Health Freedom Idaho and the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance.
“I can’t get a haircut, but by golly I was able to walk into Pet Smart this morning and get my dog a grooming appointment. It defies logic,” said Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
