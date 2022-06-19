The most recent drought monitor maps show some good signs for the Treasure Valley as well as improvement throughout the entire state, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. According to the maps published by U.S. drought monitor, Ada County and most of Canyon County have moved from the “moderate drought” category to “abnormally dry.”
David Hoekema, a hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources says last weekend’s atmospheric river is to thank for the “huge boost.”
“Things are getting better and I would expect if we have a nice wet weekend we may see further improvements either this week or in the coming weeks,” Hoekema said.
Drought affects myriad categories besides farming. But for those in the agricultural industry, these implications are significant.
“The probability of water shortages has diminished quite a bit. Hopefully we’ll get through this irrigation season with no shortages,” Hoekema said. “We needed this delayed spring so that we could have storage in the system longer and hopefully it’ll be enough to carry the agricultural system through to the end of the year.”
