There was interesting testimony in the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning from the human resources chief for Idaho’s largest employer, Micron Technology. Here’s what was said by April Arnzen:
“I’m representing Micron Technology,” Arnzen told the committee. “I’m the chief people officer at Micron Technology. I started with Micron nearly 25 years ago. And I’m proud to work for this Boise-based company that has grown to be the fourth-largest semiconductor (manufacturer) in the entire world. We employ over 6,000 people in Idaho and we’re the state’s largest private employer. I’m also a proud Idaho native, born and raised here.”
“I’ve been through a lot at Micron, but as the head of human resources, nothing’s been more challenging than this pandemic. I’ve been at the center of our response to the pandemic since the beginning and I’m here to testify against HB 419.”
“Our strategy throughout the pandemic has been to keep people safe, while continuing to operate our clean rooms, our research facilities and our manufacturing. From the beginning we have used every tool possible and spared no expense to keep our people safe. With mandatory PPE, retrofitting our facilities with ionizing technology, providing free onsite testing for our employees and our family members, working from home options for those who had the ability to do so, and finally, once they became available, vaccines.”
“And vaccines have been the most effective tool we have utilized to avoid infections, to decrease severe illness and to maintain our operations,” she said. “HB 419 seeks to remove a key element to keeping our team members safe by disallowing our ability to require proof of vaccination as a continuation of or as a condition of employment. So vaccines, when coupled with reasonable accommodation for those with medical or religious exemptions, we will keep our team together and maintain the health and safety of our people while we are preserving our business.”
“At Micron, we have given accommodations to everyone who has engaged in our interactive process, and while the vaccine is not 100% perfect, when it’s coupled with proper PPE, mandatory testing, we are able to drive down the risk of infection to our team members and keep people safe,” Arnzen said. “There are more common considerations as well. For example, our Boise team members travel across the globe to work with our engineers at other sites and to meet with our customers. And to travel to many of these countries, vaccination is now required, so our engineers’ inability to travel internationally would have a severe impact on our R&D efforts as well as our future business.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, State Affairs chair, asked Arnzen, “Could you repeat what you said, that, something about the accommodations, you have made accommodations? Everyone who has done what, now?”
Arnzen responded, “We have made accommodations to everyone who has participated in our interactive process. The accommodation process does require that they come forward, they engage in our process, and if they have completed our process we have given them an accommodation. We have not refuted any religious accommodations.”
At that, someone in the back of the audience called out, “That’s a lie!”
Lodge said, “I have received information that you’re not doing that, what you just said you’re doing. So should those who have brought this up and have said that you’re not doing that, would you request that they come back through your Human Resources section, and visit with you again?”
“Absolutely,” Arnzen responded. “I would request that they contact me directly. If they have completed our interactive process, we have granted their accommodation. For all of the accommodations we have granted, two-thirds of those individuals will continue working, will continue working on-site or working remote if they have a job that is working remote. One-third of those individuals right now here in Boise where the COVID levels are high, we are putting them on temporary unpaid leave until we can bring them back to the worksite.”
“I think all of you are aware, everyone is experiencing a worker shortage,” she said. “I want these workers back onsite when it is safe to bring them back. But in same work areas where we have a large number of unvaccinated team members on accommodation, we can’t bring more back to that same work area. So we’ve worked very individually, based on role, based on the work they’re doing, based on the numbers of unvaccinated people in that work area, to figure out how many we can have in each work area. So there is a portion, that their accommodation is approved, but they are on temporary unpaid leave until we can bring them back when the number of cases decreases.”
Lodge said, “I’ve also heard through lots of the contacts I’ve received, I’ve received so many, that you’re not giving them that opportunity and that they will be fired at a certain date, maybe it was a January or a December date or whatever. So is that happening too?”
“No, madam chairwoman,” Arnzen responded. “For accommodated team members, we have not given them a date at all. They are on a temporary accommodation, as that’s how the accommodation process works. And they again may go on temporary unpaid leave, roughly a third of them, until we can bring them back. But no accommodated team member has been told that they will be fired.”
Lodge asked, “So have people been fired that have not asked for accommodations?”
“No, we have not terminated anyone related to our vaccine mandate,” Arnzen said. “What we have done for those team members who have not been vaccinated and not requested an accommodation, they will go on unpaid leave until January. We wanted to make sure that they had health benefits and that they received pay during the holidays. We did not want anyone to go without benefits for the holidays.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “Thank you for your testimony. So I want to ask a little bit about what incentivizes and doesn’t incentivize behavior. From your testimony, I had this question: If HB 414 was to be enacted into law in Idaho, would you view that as incentivizing Micron operations to remain in Idaho, or disincentivizing Micron operations to stay in Idaho, considering the global reach of the company and the need of your employees to move in and out of Idaho and to foreign countries where there may be vaccination mandates to do their jobs?”
Arnzen replied, “Senator, thank you for the question. We do need to make sure we have the ability to maintain our operations in Idaho successfully. We have to keep our operations going. As you may know, in Idaho, R&D, Idaho is the heart of our research and development for our entire company, our 44,000 employees. And if we don’t have the ability to manage our R&D efforts, our manufacturing efforts here in Idaho, we will be forced to consider other options that we have to maintain those operations.”
“I am responsible for the livelihood of 44,000 employees globally and I do have to make sure that we’re making the choices that are in the best interest of all employees, and so we do need that flexibility to continue applying the protocols and the safety efforts that we have in place to keep our operations going.”
Lodge said, “Thank you, April. So those folks that maybe need some encouragement need to come back to HR, and talk to you. And see what can be done about their situations. I guess the information that I’ve received, that they’re going to be fired, they’re going to be losing their jobs because they’re not going to take the vaccine, there just might be some misunderstandings there that need to be cleared up.”
“Yes, thank you, madam chairwoman,” Arnzen said. “And again, everyone who’s received an accommodation has NOT been told that they are going to be terminated. So that is absolutely not accurate and we do need to clear that up if someone is under that impression. They may go on unpaid leave if they’re part of that third that I mentioned, temporarily, until we can bring them back. But they have not been told that they will be terminated.”
“We do have a small number of team members, it is about 60 employees in Boise, that have chosen not to vaccinate and have not requested an accommodation,” she said. “And as I mentioned, they have not been terminated, they are still Micron employees. We have extended the date until the end of January for them to consider vaccination, but they will go on an unpaid leave during that time. But again, we are not terminating them at this time. We want to make sure they keep their benefits.”
Lodge asked, “And in the past, have you had times when you have reduced your workforce for other issues … besides COVID?”
“We have occasionally,” Arnzen responded, “and this was certainly the case many, many years ago, if we had issues where our demand for our product was not at the levels we were expecting, we have had to fluctuate our workforce temporarily or long-term in the past. So yes, the answer is we’ve had to do that.”
“Thank you very much,” Lodge told Arnzen. “Thank you for clearing up some of those issues for us.”