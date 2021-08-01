lawmakers confab meeting

From left, Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, Rep. Rick Youngblood, House Speaker Scott Bedke, Rep. Megan Blanksma, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder confer after wrapping up a committee discussion about how to spend billions in federal COVID aid funds, on July 29, 2021, at the state Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho could fund a billion dollars worth of upgrades to deteriorating local sewer and drinking water systems across the state. It could extend broadband connectivity everywhere. It could support nursing homes, behavioral health care, senior meals, public health or child care. It could pour millions into aiding hard-hit renters facing eviction after the pandemic and homeowners behind on their mortgages.

All those things are options under the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, and state lawmakers held their first meeting this week to begin examining how to approach the spending.

“This is a very important discussion this morning,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said as the meeting opened Thursday. “The state is in receipt of an unprecedented amount of money, and we want to make sure that is invested in a way that pays dividends down the road.”

The biggest single chunk of the aid that lawmakers will oversee is the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which comes to $1.1 billion; it must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by 2026.

It can be spent on projects falling into four categories: Mitigation of the impacts of the pandemic, including on health care, education, individuals and businesses; additional pay for essential workers who interact with the public; and water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. The fourth category, to make up state fiscal shortfalls, doesn’t apply to Idaho, which has a big state budget surplus.

Lawmakers have broad discretion within the allowed categories, including picking and choosing among them to allocate the funds; they don’t have to hit all the categories.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

