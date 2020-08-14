How can Idaho safely hold a special legislative session in the middle of a pandemic, when many of its 105 elected lawmakers are older or have health conditions putting them at risk of death if they contract the coronavirus?
It’s a question legislative leaders and staffers have been working on ever since Gov. Brad Little announced Aug. 5 that he’d call a special session to start on Aug. 24.
“We’re looking at a number of things, and they’re not all worked out yet,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “We have a much easier job than the House.”
The Senate has 35 members, while the House has twice as many at 70, but the chambers are the same size. The Senate is planning on moving in additional desks to ensure social distancing, and is also considering ordering Plexiglas shields to go around some of the senators’ desks; a prototype arrived in the Senate chamber this week.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in the House, “The sheer logistics are, they’re twice as difficult. And our square footage is the same. So what we end up doing may not look like what the Senate does.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked Bedke if he’d mandate face masks for House members, but he said no.
“Mandates don’t necessarily work,” Bedke said. “But I do think that I’m going to ask for cooperation and I’m going to ask for consideration of our members that have health concerns.”
