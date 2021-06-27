The pandemic has ramped up the popularity of remote work, especially for careers based around working on a computer without needing a physical location, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. As the job-based pull to more dense, urban, coastal cities softens, Boise emerges as a desirable place for people to relocate because of the ample amenities and relatively lower cost of living.
That thought process for remote workers could pour more fuel on the fire of the Treasure Valley’s population growth, Schwedelson writes. Experts anticipate the effects of the remote revolution will linger here. For a look at how this is affecting recent arrivals (and returnees) to the Boise area and the implications for everyone, read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.