Idaho Farm Bureau Federation lobbyist Braden Jensen, testifying in favor of SJR 101, an anti-drug constitutional amendment, was asked why he believes it's compatible with the Farm Bureau's position in support of legalizing industrial hemp. He pointed to page 2 of the proposal, which cites most Idaho drug laws as they existed on July 1, 2020, but cites definitions regarding Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, including marijuana, "as such sections existed on July 1, 2021, as well as all substances added in amendments to such sections made subsequent to July 1, 2021."
That would allow the Idaho Legislature to still legalize industrial hemp even if the constitutional amendment were in place, Jensen told the senators.
Testimony this morning has ranged from intensely moving personal stories about people's experiences with family members suffering from addiction; to warnings that without this move Idaho will become like California; to troubling stories of Idaho cancer patients suffering from intense pain that can only be treated with dangerous opioids; to personal testimonies about the dangers of drug use. The number of those testifying thus far is now up to 21, with 15 speaking for and six against. All but one have testified in person.