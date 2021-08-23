Virus Outbreak (copy)

Comments on a recent Facebook post by Idaho Gov. Brad Little show how misinformation can lead to vaccine hesitancy.

 Ted Warren/AP photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little posted on Facebook a plea for Idahoans to get vaccinated so that students can safely return to in-person classes as the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant continues to spread throughout the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. A barrage of misinformed comments appeared in response — one example of a trend that's helping drive vaccine hesitancy, experts say.

"Misinformation is a huge element of why we're having so much (of a) problem getting this coronavirus under control," said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the governor's COVID-19 adviser.

You can read  Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments