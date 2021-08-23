We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Comments on a recent Facebook post by Idaho Gov. Brad Little show how misinformation can lead to vaccine hesitancy.
Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little posted on Facebook a plea for Idahoans to get vaccinated so that students can safely return to in-person classes as the highly infectious delta coronavirus variant continues to spread throughout the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. A barrage of misinformed comments appeared in response — one example of a trend that's helping drive vaccine hesitancy, experts say.
"Misinformation is a huge element of why we're having so much (of a) problem getting this coronavirus under control," said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the governor's COVID-19 adviser.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!