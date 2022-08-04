Coronavirus image generic

Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents.

Rogers is now among the ranks of Idahoans who survive coronavirus infections but are left with post-COVID health problems.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

