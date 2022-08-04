Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents.
Rogers is now among the ranks of Idahoans who survive coronavirus infections but are left with post-COVID health problems.
There is no official data on how many Idahoans recover from COVID-19 only to experience “long COVID” for weeks or months. But new data obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun suggests it is not rare.
Studies have identified a range of post-COVID health problems.
There’s the hard-to-define “long hauler” condition that comes with a grab bag of symptoms: erratic heartbeat, breathing problems, fatigue, “brain fog,” altered senses and more.
For patients whose COVID-19 puts them in the hospital or on life support, post-COVID recovery can mean months of physical therapy, rehabilitation and ongoing medical care.
And some COVID-19 patients will later develop life-altering health conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, heart failure or strokes.
Deaths and critical illness are much less common in the current wave of COVID-19 than a year ago. But the pandemic’s legacy of chronic illness could stretch into the middle of this century, according to analysts.