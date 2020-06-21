Three hundred million in grants for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Two hundred million for property tax relief. One hundred million for return-to-work bonuses. Aid to impacted local governments and state agencies. Fifty million to expand broadband in Idaho. Sixteen million to improve technology and safety at Idaho prisons. Fifteen million for rental assistance.
All are major funding priorities Idaho’s set for its $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act. So far, the state has allocated more than $776 million, and has another $473 million still to go.
Not all the allocated money has been spent yet, and some already has been reallocated after expenses proved lower than expected. For example, the $100 million for return-to-work bonuses of up to $1,500 for Idaho workers coming off unemployment is coming out of the same pool as the $300 million in small-business grants.
“It’s clear that there’s going to be money left over in that small-business budget,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief and the chair of Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which recommends allocations of the CARES Act funds to the governor. “It’s another way to slice that $300 million that we’d already set aside for small businesses.”
The committee, known as CFAC, approved that plan at its meeting last week, with only Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin dissenting. In a newsletter, McGeachin letter called the proposal "profligate spending" and said the state should just instead cut off unemployment for anyone who could go back to work.
Similarly, the $200 million for property tax relief is coming from the same pool already allocated to cities and counties for their coronavirus-related expenses, which so far have come in well below initial estimates.
“So we’ve now allocated a little bit more than $700 million, but what’s been spent so far is $100 million,” Adams said.
Idaho must follow U.S. Treasury guidelines on how it spends the federal aid; the purposes must be coronavirus-related, and not for items already funded before the pandemic. Also, all the money has to be spent by Dec. 30.
