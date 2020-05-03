Why is it that Idaho has declined to release geographic information about COVID-19 cases beyond the patient's county of residence - even refusing to name long-term care facilities where outbreaks and deaths have occurred - while other states have released far more information? Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons and Margaret Carmel dug into that question for a story in today's Idaho Press, detailing how state and local officials decide which details to publicly release about COVID-19 cases, and how those decisions can vary.
In Idaho, officials have relied on federal health privacy laws and also on an Idaho Public Records Act exemption that exempts from public disclosure "records of the department of health and welfare or a public health district that identify a person with a reportable disease." You can read Simmons' and Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.