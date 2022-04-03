...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Jassie Singh, nurse practitioner, speaks about various forms of contraceptives in the clinic at Central District Health in Boise on Tuesday.
Birth control and family planning are inextricably linked, but some Idahoans face obstacles accessing contraceptives, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Those obstacles were accentuated during the legislative session, when legislators killed a bill, SB 1260, that would have extended birth control prescription maximums to six months. The bill failed 24-44.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named family planning one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. However, some residents experience financial barriers, a lack of knowledge or transportation issues. This lack of access can have profound impacts on public health.