Jassie Singh, nurse practitioner, speaks about various forms of contraceptives in the clinic at Central District Health in Boise on Tuesday.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Birth control and family planning are inextricably linked, but some Idahoans face obstacles accessing contraceptives, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Those obstacles were accentuated during the legislative session, when legislators killed a bill, SB 1260, that would have extended birth control prescription maximums to six months. The bill failed 24-44.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named family planning one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. However, some residents experience financial barriers, a lack of knowledge or transportation issues. This lack of access can have profound impacts on public health.

